Traffic accident damages classified building again

A traffic accident has once again damaged the building at No. 24A, 26, 28, and 28A of the Rua de Pedro Nolasco da Silva in Macau.

The building, classified by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) under the code AM034 in the category of buildings of architectural interest, has been partially damaged in a traffic accident that, according to the Public Security Police Force (PSP) occurred at 11:56 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 6).

Without providing details, the PSP announced that a motorcycle circulating at Calçada do Monte carrying two people crashed into the building, without the interference of any other vehicles or road users, causing injuries to both the rider and the passenger and some damage to the building.

The building is owned by the Holy House of Mercy of Macau and is partly used by the Portuguese Association (Casa de Portugal em Macau).

So far as the Times could observe, the damage affected at least the door at number 26, as well as the door frame.

The damaged area will not affect the activities of the association as the door leads to a corridor not currently in use, where some construction materials used in the recent renovation works are stored.

Traffic accidents have damaged the building on several occasions, and repair works were concluded last year after another accident damaged part of the corner pillar and wall on the section facing the Travessa do Padre Soares.

In 2021, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) installed metal pillars on the sidewalk to protect the building from accidents, a usual practice in Macau every time a traffic accident occurs.

Nonetheless, the devices installed were ineffective this time as the motorcycle passed in between them.

In November 2021 when repair works were announced, the IC said it was discussing with DSAT potential changes to traffic arrangements in the area to protect the classified building from suffering further damage.

According to the IC, the house was built in 1925 and presents architectural characteristics that make it particularly important, such as Macau’s neoclassic architectural style, with the introduction of eclectic elements.

After the renovation works, the building became popular, particularly for mainland digital influencers, who flock to this location every day to make videos and photograph the historic building.