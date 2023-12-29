Traffic detours for NYE celebrations

Traffic on some roads across the city will be suspended due to sporting or entertainment events in celebration of the New Year, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced yesterday in two separate statements. Roads near the Macao East Asian Games Dome and the Macau University of Science and Technology will either be completely or partially blocked from traffic from 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 to 10 a.m. Dec. 31, to make way for the St Silvester New Year’s Eve Run. Meanwhile, between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, certain roads near Macau Tower and the Taipa Houses-Museum will be completely or partially blocked for events.

