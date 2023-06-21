Traffic from Av. Amizade to Pearl of the Orient permanently closed

The traffic opening from Avenida da Amizade to the Pearl of the Orient roundabout will permanently close from 10 a.m. today. Traffic to the Sewage Treatment Plant, the Total gas station and the Pearl of the Orient should turn left at the back of Bai Yun Garden and drive in front of Choi Kou Middle School. Bus Route No 73 will change route accordingly, but bus stops along the route remain unchanged. The Transport Bureau said past drills have proven the closure effective in smoothing traffic from the Amizade bridge but made no comment on the additional traffic towards Choi Kou Middle School.

