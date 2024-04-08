Translation system plan underway for int’l visitors

Due to the increasing number of international tourists visiting Macau and considering that local tour guides may not be able to speak every language fluently, the government has plans to build a translation system. Speaking to TDM, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has said the ideas are still in the preliminary stage, and it is unknown whether they are “feasible.” She also said the construction work is not easy, especially with the need to find appropriate equipment, translation software and to conduct testing. Only when the results are satisfactory and suitable could such a system be launched.

