Transport Bureau to adjust ratio of electric car parking spaces

The current ratio of general parking spaces to charging spaces in public car parks is approximately 10 to 1, according to the Transport Bureau. The authorities committed to monitoring the occupancy rates of different public car parks and exploring the possibility of adjusting these ratios based on the usage patterns and needs of users. As an illustration, the authorities referred to the month of February, where the occupancy rate for parking spaces designated for private cars in public car parks was approximately 17%, while the occupancy rate for parking spaces for motorcycles was roughly 11%.

Related