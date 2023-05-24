Travel Expo to roll out cloud invitations

Slated to run from June 30 to July 2, the 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will roll out an array of Cloud Invitation and Briefing Sessions from today. With the theme “MITE connects the World,” the 11th MITE will call for participation of industry delegates from near and far to expand regional and international tourism cooperation through on-site exhibitions, exchange and business networking. The expo will once again feature the online cloud series, including Cloud B2B, Cloud Live Broadcast, and Cloud Contract Signing, to widen the channels for business networking and sales and foster new partnerships.

