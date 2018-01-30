Tse resigns after a month of leading IC

After just over a month at the head of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Cecilia Tse resigned yesterday citing health reasons.

Kent Iong Chi Kin had served as acting president of the bureau while Tse was on medical leave.

Alexis Tam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, said on January 17 that he was “worried” about Tse’s health as she had been on sick leave for more than two weeks, but had not provided any details of the illness.

IC employees told the Times that Tse had not been seen at the bureau’s office since her appointment on December 19.

Yesterday, Secretary Tam recommended Mok Ian Ian – a local writer who has been a civil servant since 1994 – for the post. She previously led the planning department of the IC in 2000, and is reportedly familiar with Macau’s cultural sector.

Tse, the former vice president of the Macao Government Tourism Office, took office pledging that a key element of her two-year tenure as leader would be the improvement of the IC’s administrative transparency.

She also announced plans for a series of forums and exhibitions to build Macau as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

As reported in early December, Tam had proposed Tse’s nomination as IC president to Chief Executive, Chui Sai On.

Tam’s office explained that the changes in the IC presidency were a direct result of the March 2017 report by the Commission Against Corruption, highlighting several unlawful hiring practices at the bureau.

In a statement last month, the secretary was quoted as saying, “Compliance with the principles of legality, fairness and good administrative management make it absolutely imperative and indispensable that the public recruitment regime be fully respected.”

He expressed hopes that “these changes will restore the credibility that affected the entity as well as to present a new dynamic in the management of the bureau.”

During the “Walk for a Million” event, Chui remarked that Tam and his office made a “cautious choice,” taking into consideration Tse’s qualifications, track record, and ability.

Tse succeeded Leung Hio Ming, who had served as vice president of the IC under former president Ung Vai Meng.

Both Leung and Ung stepped down following allegations of malpractice. LV

Share this: Tweet





