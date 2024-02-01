TUI refused William Kuan’s habeas corpus request

The Court of Final Appeal (TUI) has refused to grant businessman William Kuan’s habeas corpus request in connection to his public works case. Kuan, who has been involved in a corruption trial with former directors Jaime Carion and Li Canfeng, and several businessmen, has been detained since December 2021. Initially, he was sentenced to 18 years but the Court of Second Instance reduced his prison term to five and a half years. Kuan now awaits the TUI’s judgment on the appeal filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP).

