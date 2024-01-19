Turbojet vessel catches fire during trip, no injuries

An engine room fire broke out in a turbojet ferry traveling between Hong Kong and Macau at approximately 10 a.m. yesterday, approximately one nautical mile east of the No. 2 buoy in the Qingzhou Channel near Macau, according to information provided by the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA).

The crew successfully extinguished the fire before the rescue team from DSAMA arrived.

None of the 239 passengers on board the vessel or the nice crew members were injured in the incident.

The vessel was towed and escorted to the Taipa Ferry Terminal, its originally planned final destination.

The DSAMA noted that upon receiving the notification, the Bureau promptly dispatched rescue ships, activated the emergency plan, and notified relevant departments to offer assistance and information at the Taipa Ferry Terminal.

The incident occurred with the “Universal MK 2011” vessel, an Austral Catamaran vessel with a total capacity of 418 passengers.

Originally delivered in 2008 to the New World First Ferry Services (Macau) and named “New Ferry LXXXVII,” it was later transferred to Turbojet and renamed “Universal MK 2011.” RM