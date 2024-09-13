Two men arrested in HKD4.35 million fraud scheme

Police have uncovered a complex fraud case involving two suspects, Lee and Wong.

The incident occurred Tuesday and resulted in a loss of HKD4.35 million for the victim.

According to the police report, the victim, a longtime friend of Lee, was lured into the scheme through the promise of a lucrative currency exchange opportunity.

Lee, 42, a chef from the mainland, assured a quick profit following the exchange of HKD5 million with a wealthy client, as well as that he already had HKD650,000 on hand ready for the transaction.

The victim, believing the story, handed over the remaining HKD4.35 million to Lee, in cash Tuesday.

Lee introduced the victim to an unknown man at a Cotai casino, who claimed the wealthy client was gambling there.

When the unknown man took the cash into the casino, ostensibly to complete the exchange, he disappeared, as the victim and Lee waited outside.

Suspecting fraud, the victim and Lee searched for the unknown man but could not find him or confirm the presence of a wealthy client.

The victim subsequently reported the incident to the police.

Police investigations revealed Lee never actually possessed HKD650,000 during the incident, as he had claimed, and that the wealthy client was fictious.

Authorities are convinced Lee’s role was to divert the victim while his accomplice bolted with the cash.

The unknown man then allegedly passed HKD2.4 million to Wong, 43, a local shopkeeper, in exchange for a commission of HKD90,000.

Wong has been charged with aiding and abetting.

The police have recovered the HKD2.4 million transferred to Wong’s store, but the remaining HKD1.95 million remains unaccounted for.

Both Lee and Wong have been arrested and are facing charges of fraud and money laundering. The case remains under investigation. Victoria Chan