Typhoon Saola postpones start of school year, Macau braces for storm

Although the issuing of typhoon signal number 8 is only expected for tomorrow afternoon or evening according to the forecast of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), several government entities have already started to prepare for the potential strength of Typhoon Saola.

Late this afternoon, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) issued a statement calling on schools to postpone the start of the new school year, otherwise scheduled for tomorrow.

The DSEDJ said the start of the new year should instead be deferred to September 4 (Monday) to ensure students’ safety.

The bureau said the recommendation was made in collaboration with the education sector, relying on the fact that the impact on teaching will be minimal.

This measure applies to non-higher education schools in Macau.

The DSEDJ reminded all higher education institutions, schools, private continuing education institutions, private supplementary education support centers, and institutions participating in the ‘Continuing Education Development Plan’ to adopt measures to prevent wind and water damage, recommending institutions install waterproof gates in preparation, check the safety of buildings and school facilities, relocate equipment and monitor power systems to ensure safety.

For venues located in low-lying areas, DSEDJ also added that “staff should try their best to place electronic instruments, important items, and archives in high places to avoid loss and damage. If the school is under construction, the contractor should be urged to check the safety of hoardings, scaffolding, temporary structures, and lifting equipment.”

SMG has announced that typhoon signal 1, currently in force, will be replaced by typhoon signal 3 at 11 p.m. tonight.

A ‘yellow’ Storm Surge Warning is also expected to be issued during the day tomorrow with the possibility of this warning being changed to ‘orange’ later in the evening.

Also, in preparation for the super typhoon impacts, the Municipal Affairs Bureau has removed all decorative items that had been installed for the mid-autumn festival later in September.

Air Macau and Air Asia have already started canceling some of their flights scheduled for tomorrow. Similar measures are expected from other airliners as well as maritime transportation routes between Macau, Hong Kong, and the mainland.