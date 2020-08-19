Typhoon signal 9 hoisted



Weather Bureau update:

Signal No.9 was issued at 2:30am Wednesday.

The signal No.9 will remain in effect for a period of time, according to the weather bureau.

The local winds will strengthen.

At 3am Typhoon “Higos” (2007) was located about 50 km south of Macau and moves toward the west of the Pearl River Estuary.

—

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) raised typhoon signal 8 at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as Higos looked set to breach the 100-kilometer warning zone. At 11 p.m., Higos was located about 130 kilometers southeast of Macau and moving toward the west of the Pearl River Estuary.

The weather authority said that winds with a sustained speed of 63 to 117 km/h are expected and the gust may exceed 180 km/h in Macau.

The orange storm surge warning was still in force as the official signal 8 was hoisted. It is forecast that there will be severe flooding in low-lying areas between 5 a.m. and noon tomorrow (Wednesday), with the highest flooding level expected to be between 1 and 1.5 meters.

Earlier in the day, the SMG indicated it would raise the signal shortly before midnight. That came after signal 1 was replaced by signal 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Signal 8 means that businesses, educators and public services in Macau are instructed or advised to halt activities. The government advises the public to stay indoor as far as possible, stay away from exposed doors and windows, and continue to pay attention to the latest developments.