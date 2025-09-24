Typhoon warning signal to be lowered to 8 at 4 p.m.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) announced that Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 10 will be downgraded to Signal No. 8 at 4 p.m. today, following a similar decision taken in neighboring regions by the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO). In Hong Kong, Signal No. 8 was hoisted at 1:20 p.m.

At 2 p.m. local time, Ragasa was located about 110 kilometers southwest of Macau, moving west-northwest at roughly 20 km/h toward the coast of western Guangdong, according to SMG. Signal No. 10 had been in effect in Macau since 5:30 a.m. If downgraded as expected at 4 p.m. its hoisting lasted over 10 hours in total.

“Signal no. 8SE will be issued at 4 p.m. on September 24,” SMG confirmed, in its 2 p.m. update.

In Hong Kong, HKO said the No. 8 Gale or Storm Signal is expected to remain in force until at least 8 p.m. tonight. Then, depending on the weakening of local winds, the observatory said it “will then consider issuing the Strong Wind Signal, No. 3.”

Despite these downgrades, severe weather is expected to continue in both Macau and Hong Kong with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms. As a result, authorities have cautioned residents to avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas due to the risk of storm surges and urged vigilance to ensure personal safety.

SMG also reported that “affected by the storm surge, the flood level in the Inner Harbor region once exceeded 1.5 meters.” However, flood levels are expected to recede gradually over the next few hours, and the bureau said it will issue a lower-level storm surge warning as conditions change.

SMG outlined major areas affected by severe flooding, including Ilha Verde, Canal das Hortas, Border Gate Plaza Tunnel, Toi San, Iao Hon, Areia Preta, Fai Chi Kei, areas around Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market (Red Market), Lam Mau, Patane, San Kio, areas near Rua da Restauração and Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Avenida de Horta e Costa, Inner Harbour, locations around Templo do Bazar and Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, among others.

