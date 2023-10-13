UK firm wins int’l fireworks contest

The UK won first place in the 31st Macau International Fireworks Display Contest, followed by China and Japan. The UK played on Sept. 9, after the competition was postponed for two days due to unfavorable weather conditions. The Macao Government Tourism Office awarded the winners with USD10,000, USD6,000 and USD4,000, respectively. The contest returned to Macau skies on Sept. 9 to Oct. 11, where firework companies from 10 countries competed.

