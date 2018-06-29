UM Graduate School’s dean detained for sexual offense

John Mo Shijian, dean of the University of Macau’s (UM) Graduate School, and former Dean and law professor at the UM Faculty of Law has been detained for sexual abuse, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported in a statement released yesterday.

A statement released by the Prosecution Office indicated that a man, surnamed Mo, had been arrested on charges of sexual abuse and referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP).

“After the first judicial interrogation, according to the seriousness of the fact that the suspect was reported and the actual situation of the case, the judge from the criminal prosecution court accepted the prosecutor’s proposal and ordered the suspect to be taken into custody,” the MP’s statement reads.

According to the PJ’s statement, a female university student from mainland China reported a case of rape to the police on June 24.

“After investigation, there was [factual] evidence pointing to the existence of crime […] On June 26, the PJ referred both the case and the suspect to the Prosecution Office,” the PJ statement reads.

The UM page containing Mo Shijian’s contact information is not accessible Yesterday, the university issued two statements in response to media enquiries.

“In regard to the case of a professor being taken into custody reported by the media, the University of Macau attaches great importance to it. Given that legal proceedings have already been initiated, the university is not in a position to comment at the moment,” the UM statement reads.

“Because the case did not happen at the UM campus, the university only learned of it after being informed. UM adopts a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards any misconduct or violation of rules and regulations,” it added.

“UM has long ago established the Personnel Statute and the Guideline on the Professional Conduct for Academic Staff, to regulate the professional conduct of its staff. UM hereby reiterates that it will never tolerate any misconduct or violation of rules and regulations, and will take immediate steps and disciplinary actions towards this misconduct and violation.”

Mo Shijian is an arbitrator of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission, and the China Maritime Arbitration Commission.

University ends contract with mo

THE UM issued a statement last night saying it has “already terminated the employment contract of the individual implicated in the case as well as his position as the dean of the Graduate School.” The UM has “subsequently appointed an interim dean of the Graduate School to ensure that work at the Graduate School can proceed smoothly.” In addition, the university has submitted a report to the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture.

