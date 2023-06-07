UM holds research activity for secondary students

On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) organized the fourth instalment of its science popularization activity “The Pursuit of Research.” The activity provided an opportunity for students from six secondary schools in Macau to visit the core facilities of FHS and conduct a series of hands-on experiments, with the aim of enhancing their interest in health sciences and inspiring them to pursue their dreams in science. Under the guidance of FHS’s faculty members, the students conducted experiments related to biomedical sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, and bioinformatics to learn about different scientific theories.

Related