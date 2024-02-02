UM launches MA in Teaching English

The University of Macau will launch a Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) program in the 2024/2025 academic year. The program will provide advanced training and learning opportunities for both pre-service and in-service English teachers in Macau and the Greater Bay Area. According to a statement, the program “is practice-oriented: instead of a traditional research thesis, students are required to submit a project report that demonstrates their teaching practice and reflection abilities to fulfil the graduation criteria.”

Related