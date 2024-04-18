UM organizes health sciences workshop

The University of Macau has organized a two-day workshop entitled “Understanding Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine” for over 20 science teachers from Yuet Wah College. The workshop aimed to enhance the teachers’ professional knowledge and broaden their horizons as part of the Faculty of Health Sciences’ training programs for in-service teachers. During the workshop, Associate Professor Poon Chuen Wai discussed the concept of precision medicine and the significance of big data. He highlighted various applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in the future of public healthcare, including genetic data analysis, new drug development, disease prediction and diagnosis, deep phenotyping, treatment response prediction and the development of wearable smart devices.

Related