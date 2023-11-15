UM team wins in ‘Challenge Cup’ contest’ 

The work of a team from the University of Macau stood out among more than 400,000 entries across the country in the “Challenge Cup” National College Students’ Extracurricular Academic Science and Technology Contest held at Guizhou University. According to a statement, the team won one special prize, one first prize, one second prize and two third prizes. This year’s competition attracted participation from more than 2,000 universities across the country, with more than 400,000 works, and more than 2.5 million students. It awarded 117 special prizes, 203 first prizes, 377 second prizes, and 974 third prizes in total.

