The University of Macau (UM) will offer a Master of Science (MSc) in Business Analytics program in the 2024/25 academic year. In a statement, the university said that the program aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to make data-driven decisions in the business sector. According to UM, the MSc in Business Analytics is a two-year program where students can “delve into the fields of statistical analysis, data mining, predictive modelling, machine learning, and optimization.”
UM to offer MSc in Business Analytics
