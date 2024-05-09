University student caught smuggling THC and marijuana gummies at airport

The Judiciary Police (PJ) reported that yesterday they detained a 23-year-old male university student of Thai nationality due to his suspicious behavior in the arrivals terminal of the Macau International Airport.

The police immediately seized the suspect’s luggage and conducted an examination, the PJ announced in a press conference yesterday.

During the examination, the X-ray image showed that the contents of the suspect’s luggage had a moderate density, similar to regular passenger luggage.

However, upon further inspection, it was revealed that the suitcase contained 31 bags of transparent plastic bags, including vacuum-sealed packaging bags containing cannabis, weighing approximately 10kg. Additionally, four bottles of THC-containing marijuana gummies, weighing about 110g each, totaling 60 gummies were also found. In total, the narcotics was confiscated with a total value of MOP10.8 million.

The suspect admitted that he had received money from a drug trafficking group in Thailand and received these drugs at the Thai airport to be smuggled into Macau.

After arriving in Macau, he needed to transport the narcotics via the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge to his final destination, Hong Kong.

Further questioning as to his modus operandi and the details of his employer was fruitless, as the suspect remained unresponsive.

The police said that the man was suspected of illegally selling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and was transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for processing. A spokesperson from the PJ confirmed a follow-up investigation is ongoing and further details may emerge as the case progresses.

Undeclared HKD1.2 million

A male mainland resident was apprehended by Gongbei customs officers while attempting to illegally enter the mainland from Macau with HKD1.2 million in cash.

The individual utilized the “nothing to declare” pathway at the Border Gate and traveled in a vehicle with cross-border licensed plates. He was observed carrying a bag across his chest and was behaving suspiciously. The customs officers conducted an inspection and discovered the cash wrapped together tightly with rubber bands.

Gongbei customs advises travelers to actively declare any foreign currency cash that exceeds the value of USD5,000 (over MOP40,000) when entering the mainland. For subsequent entries within a 15-day period, the limit for foreign currency cash is set at USD1,000 (over MOP8,000). Amounts over these limits must be declared. howard tong