Unmarried might store cells for future reproduction, gov’t proposes

A new bill proposes allowing single people to deposit their sperm or ova for future reproduction purposes.

The Second Standing Committee of the parliament has commenced its consideration of an updated version of the Medically Assisted Reproduction Technology Bill submitted by the government.

According to committee president Chan Chak Mo, the new version features major changes, as reported by local media Cheng Pou.

Chan said the new version proposes permitting unmarried people to participate in assisted reproduction. Should these people fear they may become ill in the future or marry late, their gametes – such as sperm or ova – can be collected and frozen.

However, these procedures must be conducted in compliance with the principles of consent and future technical guidelines compiled by the Health Bureau (SSM).

The new version of the bill also sees more specific stipulations: beneficiaries will be banned from designating particular donors; donors and beneficiaries must not be close relatives or in adoption relations; and donors must be at least 18 years old, with good mental and physical health conditions, and possess no clinical symptoms of hereditary or contagious diseases.

The new version has also added bans on parties in a separated de-facto marriage as beneficiaries.

The SSM proposed dropping the expiration stipulations regarding frozen gametes, “considering the ever-evolving technologies,” Chan cited bureau officials as saying.

Data concerning assisted reproduction operations is proposed to be retained for a century, “considering the extended life expectancy of human beings,” Chan said.