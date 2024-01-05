US Consulate to offer services Jan. 24

The US Consulate General Hong Kong and Macau will be offering consular services for US citizens in Macau on Jan. 24. Consular officers will be traveling to Macau to receive minor passport applications, first-time adult passport applications, and applications for Consular Reports of Birth Abroad. However, the consulate will not be providing notarial nor renewal of adult passport services during the upcoming visit. Appointments will be required to obtain services in Macau, the office noted.

