UTM launches rebrand and introduces new programs at Career Day

The Macao University of Tourism (UTM), previously known as the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM), hosted its annual Career Day, offering a platform for students to connect with prospective employers and explore diverse job opportunities.

The university will introduce several new academic programs in the upcoming 2024/2025 academic year to expand opportunities for students, Fanny Vong, rector of UTM said.

These programs include the Bachelor of Science in International Business and Innovative Communication, two Master’s Degrees in Events Management, and the Doctor of Business Administration programme. Furthermore, the legacy Tourism Retail and Marketing Management Bachelor’s Degree Programme will undergo rebranding, featuring a refreshed curriculum.

Ongoing redevelopment at UTM’s Taipa campus includes improvements to the Silver Jubilee Building and Accommodation Building, with the latter focused on hospitality training.

“Our overarching objective remains unchanged: to equip the tourism and hospitality industry with graduates possessing relevant, often pioneering, skills and knowledge,” Vong emphasized.

The annual Career Day serves as a vital platform for connecting UTM students with a diverse array of employer partners.

“By engaging with representatives from various recruiting organizations, students can explore potential career paths, discover current job opportunities, gain insights into hiring processes, and expand their professional networks,” Vong explained.

This year’s Career Day boasts the participation of nearly 65 organizations, collectively offering approximately 1,500 job positions spanning a broad spectrum of industries, including hospitality, tourism, travel, retail, food and beverage, financial services, and information technology.

“I am confident that the UTM 2024 Career Day will be a resounding success, as past editions have been, and that this event will facilitate students’ initial steps towards successful careers and assist participating organizations in meeting their human resources needs,” Vong said.

She expressed hope that Career Day would bolster UTM’s new identity whilst also building on the legacy of IFTM.

“In doing so, the UTM Career Day will honor the legacy of IFTM, laying the groundwork for the University’s future successes,” Vong concluded.

For UTM students, the Career Day event offers a valuable opportunity to explore employment prospects and connect with industry leaders.

Oscar Chan, a Year 4 student and president of the UTM Business Club, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “absolutely, Career Day aims to bring together industry partners and company leaders, providing us with the opportunity to directly engage with them. We can discuss industry trends, employment prospects, and gain valuable insights.”

Meanwhile, Hailey Lao, vice president of the UTM Business Club and a fellow Year 4 student, acknowledged the event’s value even for those pursuing further education. “Well, even though I have plans to pursue a master’s degree, I believe that staying informed about the current job market and employment situation is crucial. By attending Career Day, I can gain a better understanding of the current landscape and make more informed decisions.” Staff Reporter

Lawmakers urge gov’t to support young job-seekers

Several lawmakers have been urging the SAR government to continue to provide employment assistance services for the youth as job hunting season begins again for Macau’s undergraduates and postgraduates.

At a recent plenary meeting, members of the Legislative Assembly noted that fresh graduates struggle to find their preferred jobs.

Additionally, the competition has intensified, as an increasing number of mainland Chinese graduates are seeking job opportunities in Macau and the Greater Bay Area.

Lawmakers have suggested launching internship training for young people, mock interview workshops, and organizing youth employment expos and job fairs for fresh graduates.