The University of Tourism Macau (UTM) has been included in the top 1% of published papers in social science worldwide according to the latest Essential Science Indicators statistics. The statistics released by Clarivate analyze over 10 million records in more than 12,000 journals to identify top-performing universities and institutions in specific research fields. UTM said it ranked among leading institutions for social science research quality and output.
UTM Ranks in top 1% for Social Science Research Globally
