Vacant land poses growing dengue fever, flooding risks

As Macau grapples with heavy rainfall and high humidity this summer, idle plots lacking proper management are raising concerns.

These vacant, unmanaged plots have emerged as prime mosquito breeding grounds and are highly susceptible to flooding.

Local health authorities and health experts are continually warning residents to be on high alert for the growing threat of dengue fever.

The Aedes albopictus mosquito, which transmits the dengue virus, has become increasingly prevalent in the city, raising concerns about potential outbreaks.

Symptoms of dengue fever include fever, headaches, severe joint and muscle pain, and in severe cases, internal bleeding and organ impairment.

Compounding the issue, Macau has numerous vacant land plots. There are many idle pieces of land adjacent to residential buildings in Taipa, Seac Pai Wan, and Coloane.

In Taipa, there are four idle plots of land on Avenida Kwong Tung, with one of them successfully securing a construction bid last year. However, the BT8 lot failed to receive any bids, and the BT7 and BT9 lots were also not tendered.

The proposal is to use the future building space to build a multi-purpose complex that incorporates facilities such as parks, children’s playgrounds and a sports center.

Some health experts are questioning the management of these areas, deeming them ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes due to their deteriorating sanitary conditions, according to the Social Advisory Committee.

The committee has urged cross-departmental cooperation to address this problem, calling for the planning and development of these vacant spaces into recreational facilities that can help reduce mosquito populations.

To mitigate the dengue fever risk, the committee has called on the Public Works Bureau, Municipal Affairs Bureau and Health Bureau establish a “joint mechanism” to improve the environment of idle land.

This could include installing mosquito control devices, conducting regular inspections, and strengthening monitoring of mosquito breeding conditions.

“In the summer, Macau has experienced continuous heavy rains, high temperature and humidity, and the mosquito problem is particularly prominent,” said Ng Hong Kei from the committee

“As we enter the summer vacation, residents’ travel and passenger movements will increase the risk of cross-border spread of dengue fever.” Nadia Shaw