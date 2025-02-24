Vaccination services extended

The Health Bureau (SSM) has announced the continuation of influenza vaccination services at multiple health centers last weekend, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. As the influenza virus remains active, residents are encouraged to book appointments through the Influenza Vaccination Booking System. Those aged 65 and over or between six months and nine years are exempt from this requirement. With a record of 221,000 doses administered so far this season, the bureau has increased vaccine availability to meet rising demand.

