Vehicle cancellation available from today

From today, vehicle cancellation can be processed via the Macao One Account platform, the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) and the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced in a joint statement.

The bureaus said that vehicle cancellation is possible online via the Macao One Account platform, provided there are no outstanding debts or arrears related to traffic infringements, taxes, or other items.

Macau Resident Identity Card holders over 18 years of age can submit a request to cancel the ownership registration of their vehicle using this method without incurring any fees.

For the cases where the vehicle’s registration has already been canceled at the DSAT, owners can directly submit the request for cancellation of ownership registration via the ‘cancellation of vehicle ownership registration’ option in the Macao One Account platform.

The platform also allows users to check the progress of their applications.

Additionally, the DSAT has introduced a new service option that allows users who wish to cancel vehicles with DSAT to automatically allow the bureau to transfer the information to the Registry upon granting consent.

This will streamline the process and simplify procedures, as DSAT is responsible for the cancellation of the vehicle (and license plate), while the Registry is responsible for the ownership title.

The new services are part of several administrative measures aimed at simplifying services and procedures under the “government electronization” initiative.