Water consumption rises 10%, but government keeps rates steady

Macau has seen a significant rise in water consumption in the first five months of 2024, with an approximately 10% increase compared to the same period last year.

Nacky Kuan, the executive director of the Macao Water Supply Company, attributes this surge to the strong demand from the industrial and commercial sectors as tourism activity rebounds following pandemic restrictions.

The data reveals water use by hotels, restaurants, and other businesses directly supporting the tourism industry is 20% higher, effectively reflecting Macau’s broader economic recovery as a popular global tourism destination.

However, not all sectors have fully regained their pre-pandemic levels of water usage, with smaller businesses like shops and service providers classified as small and medium enterprises still trailing behind.

Interestingly, household water use has seen a slight year-on-year decrease, which Kuan attributes to residents more consciously conserving water and pursuing outbound travel opportunities outside of Macau more than before the pandemic.

Despite rising costs, as the price of untreated water imported from mainland China has increased 20% in the past two years, the Marine and Water Bureau has reassured the public that there are no imminent plans to pass these additional expenses directly onto citizens in the form of higher water rates.

Director Susana Wong said the government’s policy is to annually subsidize over MOP200 million to offset rate increases and keep water affordable for all residents.

Kuan expected the rate of increase in water consumption to slow down in the latter half of this year, leading to an estimated year-on-year rise of 5.5% in the full-year water consumption.

