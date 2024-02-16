Water consumption up 7.1% in 2023

Water consumption in Macau has seen a year-on-year increase of 7.1%, with business consumption rising by 21.7%, according to the director of the Marine and Water Bureau. The growth in commercial consumption is attributed to the economic recovery and increased tourist arrivals, leading to higher demand from hotels and tourist complexes. In contrast, domestic water consumption has decreased by almost 4.5%, likely due to residents traveling overseas and maintaining a high level of water conservation awareness. Last year was one of the driest years since the 1950s with an extended period of salinity. Although the situation this year has not been as severe, total water inflow from upstream remains lower.

