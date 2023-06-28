Wedding expo this weekend

The 48th Wedding Banquet, Beauty & Jewelry Expo will be held this weekend with more than 80 booths covering wedding banquets, wedding planning, Jewelry, wedding photography and other supporting services. To be held at the Fisherman’s Wharf Convention and Exhibition Center for three consecutive days from this Friday, organizers said exhibitors from Hong Kong, Taiwan and overseas have increased, accounting for more than 40% of exhibitors. Local exhibitors account for about 60% of the exhibitors, and the exhibition will set up consumption discounts and lucky draws, hoping to attract more newcomers to participat

