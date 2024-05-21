Woman accused of helping stranger fraudulently mortgage mother’s home

Police are investigating a 33-year-old woman for allegedly collaborating with an online stranger to fraudulently obtain a HKD1 million loan using her mother’s home as collateral without her permission. The woman met two people on social media who promised her MOP450,000 if they used her mother’s identity to get the loan, police said. Police have arrested the daughter and another suspect. They are tracking at least two fugitives and have opened another investigation to assist affected lenders.

