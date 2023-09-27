Woman arrested for allegedly keeping lost property

A woman arrested for allegedly retaining lost property has denied the accusation, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has announced.

The woman, 57, is from mainland China and is reportedly unemployed.

According to the police, on Sept. 18, the female victim reported the loss of a wallet in a shop near the Border Gate checkpoint. She forgot the wallet after shopping. She returned in five minutes to look for the item but could not find it.

Fearing it was taken, she reported the matter to the police.

Through the public surveillance camera system, the police pinpointed the suspect and intercepted her on Sep. 21, while she was entering Macau through the Border Gate checkpoint.

Denying the accusation, she said she was in a rush that day. She had passed the wallet to her husband so it could be delivered to the police in due course.

Later, the husband took the lost wallet to the police station, but the victim said a Macau Pass card and cash amounting to a few dozen patacas were missing. Hence, she reported a loss of MOP300 to the police.

The suspect has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigations.