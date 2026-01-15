Woman arrested for stealing health supplements

Health supplements worth MOP1,900 were stolen from a store in Cotai by a mainland Chinese woman earlier this month.

The woman, in her 50s and surnamed Yu, who claimed to be a housewife, was arrested and formally charged by the Public Security Police (PSP).

A staff member at a store inside a casino hotel discovered the theft, which was reported to the police the following day.

The report stated that the woman had allegedly stolen seven boxes of health supplements from the store the previous day. The case was then transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation.

Following an investigation, including review of store surveillance footage and the “Eyes in the Sky” system, the police identified the suspect.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. last Wednesday, officers arrested Yu in a guest room at a hotel in Cotai.

During interrogation, Yu confessed to committing the theft out of momentary greed, and officers recovered all stolen items from the hotel room. Ricaela Diputado

