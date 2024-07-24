Woman defrauded MOP270,000 online

A local middle-aged woman has fallen victim to an online scam, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday. She mistakenly believed the fraudsters’ claims that she could earn profits by completing what is called a “Like-button Mission” on social media. Consequently, she deposited nearly MOP270,000. PJ stated that the victim had been deceived by a scammer, downloading an application as per the instructions in an online part-time job advertisement. Each set of “like” required an initial investment. The scammer promised returns of 1% to 5% of the principal upon the victims’ completion of the set tasks. To generate their profits, the victim purchased virtual currency to begin with.

Related