Woman loses MOP360,000 in virtual scam

A young woman has reportedly fallen victim to a virtual currency investment scheme, resulting in losses totaling MOP360,000. The victim informed authorities that in May this year, she found an online advertisement promoting investments in virtual currency. Following the instructions provided, she acquired virtual currency worth around MOP360,000 through the platform and sent it to the specified account in four separate transactions. While the first three transactions yielded profits, she refrained from withdrawing the funds. However, during the final transfer, she encountered issues and lost all communication with the other party.

