Wong Kit Cheng: Medical students’ internships

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, stated at the Legislative Assembly that between 2025 and 2027, more than 600 health graduates are expected annually.

O Lam was responding to lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng’s inquiry about the need for more trained professionals and internships for those graduating in medical-sector professions.

The Secretary also confirmed that the number of vacancies for final internships over the next three years is expected to meet the demand for all health sector graduates.

Additionally, O Lam mentioned that the Macau Union Hospital is expected to expand its medical staff to approximately 390 professionals by the end of this year.

