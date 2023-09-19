Worker dies after falling from a ladder

A non-resident worker was killed after falling from a ladder while working in a building at the Seac Pai Van public housing estate, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported.

According to the report, the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center notified the PJ that a 53-year-old mainland Chinese man had been admitted to the hospital after falling at work. He passed away as a consequence of the injuries sustained.

Subsequent investigation by the PJ revealed that the man had been engaged in repair work on the top of a 4-meter ladder, when he suffered an electric shock and fell.

He was accompanied by a co-worker who was assisting with lighting-related repairs in the building when the accident occurred.

The co-worker alerted the authorities to the accident.

Upon examining the body, the PJ did not find any evidence suggesting foul play, indicating that the man’s death was attributable to the work accident. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained via a forensic examination at a later date. RM