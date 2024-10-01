Worker dies in Cotai construction site fall

A male foreign worker tragically fell to his death while working at a hotel renovation site in Cotai Monday, according to authorities.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 10:05 a.m. after the worker fell in the first-floor construction area. He was transported to Hospital San Januario, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the incident, but reported that the victim was wearing a safety harness at the time of the fall, with no obvious signs of foul play.

According to the person in charge of the worker’s engineering company, the injured worker was discovered by a colleague, who promptly reported the incident to the authorities.

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has since expressed concern over the apparent workplace accident. The bureau extended condolences to the worker’s family and stated it would assist with compensation matters if the incident is confirmed as an on-the-job injury.

Additional personnel have been dispatched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall. The construction company told authorities the man entered an enclosed machine area before the incident. Further inquiries will aim to uncover any potential safety violations.

The bureau emphasized the importance of proper training and education on height safety and urges contractors ensure compliance with safety guidelines. VC