WTT returns in 2025 with USD800,000 prize

World Table Tennis (WTT) will return to Macau next September, offering USD800,000 in prize money as part of its highly anticipated 2025 WTT Series calendar.

The 2025 season will feature four Grand Smashes, each promising to redefine the heights of table tennis with their intensity and global reach.

Fans can look forward to more frequent showdowns between the sport’s elite players and rising stars, as WTT brings the thrill of world-class competition to audiences more regularly.

The 2025 WTT Series will deliver an unprecedented season, featuring the debut of new WTT Grand Smashes, the return of iconic host cities, and a power-packed WTT Champions Series.

The season will start with the Singapore Smash, followed by the debut of the United States Smash in Las Vegas, and the return of China Smash in Beijing.

Additionally, the WTT Champions Series will see six premier events, including the return of WTT Champions Chongqing and WTT Champions Incheon, as well as the debut of a WTT Champions event in Japan.

The season will culminate with the WTT Finals from Nov. 25 to 30, where the top 16 singles players and eight mixed doubles pairs will converge for one epic showdown.

“This is the moment we have been waiting for since the launch of World Table Tennis, after the challenges of the global pandemic,” said Steve Dainton, WTT Chief Executive Officer.

“We are setting a new standard—bringing fans closer to the intensity, talent, and thrill that table tennis is known for, now more than ever in the history of our sport.” Victoria Chan