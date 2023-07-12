Xia Baolong heads top office overseeing SARs

Xia Baolong is the head of China’s recently created Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, according to an official statement that showed him as chair of a meeting in that capacity yesterday. Zhou Ji was appointed the executive deputy director of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, while Zheng Yanxiong and Zheng Xincong were appointed the office’s deputy directors The Beijing-based Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs – created earlier this year as part of broad institutional reforms – reports directly to the ruling Communist Party.

