Xia Baolong promises to visit SAR in 2024: Macau CPPCC member

China’s top official concerning affairs of the Special Administrative Regions (SARs) of Macau and Hong Kong has promised to visit Macau at an appropriate time, local media has reported.

Communist Party of China Central Committee Hong Kong & Macao Work Office Director and State Council Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Director Xia Baolong last month inspected Hong Kong and the city’s situation during the post-Covid resumption of normalcy and amid the city’s discussion of its local national security legislation.

Upon the expectation that the official will conduct a similar visit to Macau, some Macau members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have been cited by local media as saying that Xia had promised to visit Macau soon.

Member Mok Chi Wai cited Xia as saying that he will visit Macau “at an appropriate time” this year. Mok added that the official visited Macau last year and found the city’s development “relatively satisfactory.” Despite not pinpointing a precise time, Xia was cited as hoping that people in Macau will continue with their diligence.

Mok also pointed out that Xia mentioned the “border closure in Hengqin” and described the matter as “happy.” He was also happy to see Macau forecasting greater opportunities. He hoped that Macau CPPCC members could work well on both sides and “help overcome challenges faced during the early phase” of development. The official also hoped that the city can live out its unique advantages and uses – despite its small size – to realize the initial intention of Hengqin’s development.

Member Fanny Vong, who is the president of the Macao Institute of Tourism Studies (IFTM), said that Xia started by sending regards from President Xi Jinping to the CPPCC members and all Macau residents. Xia described Macau as a pearl to the Central People’s Government and as having a unique function to Beijing given its multiple and wide international connections.

Some members also cited Xia as saying that last year’s revision of Macau’s gaming law was a very important matter and would be of great help to Macau’s future. He described Macau’s gaming industry as relatively orderly and healthy.