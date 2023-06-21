Yuet Wah College to promote Chinese culture

The principal of Yuet Wah College, Fr Chow Pak Fai, has received a delegation from the Centre for Chinese History and Culture of the University of Macau, led by the center’s deputy director Cheang Neng Ian. A cooperation agreement was signed with the center, making the secondary school a promotional base for Chinese History and Culture. The two entities will jointly organize events to promote these topics. A seminar was also held, in which Cheang introduced the center’s past work and plans to the students.

