Zhuhai intercity railway links to airport

With the second phase of the Zhuhai airport railway now open, which signals the full operation of the railway line, the travel time between Zhuhai’s Gongbei and the city’s airport has been shorted to 36 minutes when using the fast train. The semi-commuter train will take approximately 40 minutes and the commuter train – which stop at all stations – will take approximately 54 minutes. The price for each full trip is RMB26. The line has two stations in Hengqin, being Hengqin North and Hengqin, with the latter to be connected to the Macau LRT in future. While the new railway entered full operation, a new bridge built on the purpose, with motorway, was also opened.

