Zone A to see conclusion of first building next month

The first building to be completed in New Urban Zone A will house a series of public service facilities and is scheduled to finish construction in October.

The new building will be home to a wet market, a catering center and a public parking lot. Located on Lot B6, the building is also the first to break ground on Zone A.

The construction project was commissioned in May 2021, with construction originally set to conclude in August this year. However, it was delayed for about two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the government. The duration of delay was exactly 41 working days. The topping-out of the building was achieved in May this year.

The construction has cost Macau about MOP394 million, slightly over budget by 1.8%.

With nine floors, the building has an area of 2,700 square meters and a constructed floor area of 32,600 square meters. With three floors allotted for a parking lot, only 270 parking spaces – for both light vehicles and motorcycles – will be available.

According to government data, 12 government housing projects are being constructed in Zone A, with five other still in the tender phase. The entrance and exit of the new bridge linking Macau and Taipa will also be located in Zone A.

Meanwhile, in Cotai, the foundation work for the former Lotus Bridge Border Checkpoint has also been completed. After relocating the checkpoint to Hengqin, the government demolished the former building and announced plans to construct a multipurpose building on the same plot.

The 8,204-square-meter land plot will support a building with 24 floors above ground and 3 floors underground. The total constructed floor area will measure 103,000 square meters.

According to the government, the main use of the building will be for offices, commercial spaces, and parking. The lower levels of the building will also function as the transit concourse for the LRT Taipa and Hengqin Lines.

The foundational work for the future building is budgeted to be MOP403 million and has a declared working duration of 307 working days.