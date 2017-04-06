Aerial photography book launched today

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will organize a book launch ceremony and video screening today at 6.30 p.m. at Jao Tsung-I

Academy. The ceremony and subsequent “sharing session” is open to the public.

The book, titled “Picturesque Beauty of the Landscape – Aerial Photographs of Macau by Chan Hin Io” features a variety of aerial photographs of Macau captured by photographer Chan Hin Io.

The photographs are captured from high altitudes, such as buildings, bridges, construction projects and other heights. According to the IC, these images offer “a distinctive composition and reveal the urban development and the city’s street network from new perspectives.”

“While taking photographs, Chan Hin Io shot a video at high altitude in order to allow the public to experience the process of aerial photography and feel the beauty of a view that merges sky and landscape,” read a statement issued by the government bureau. This video will then be screened at the book launch ceremony today.

Chan is a senior photographer who has published several works. Among these are “The Neighbourhood of Macau – Documentary Photographs by Chan Hin Io”, “Memories of the Old Crafts and Trades in Macau” and “Where the World Heritage Shines – Photographs of the Historic Centre of Macau”.

The latter book, published by the IC in 2015, is a photography album covering images of the Historic Centre of Macau and has already been sold out. A revised edition will now be released, also at the book launch ceremony.