AL election | CCAC suspects free meals are luring voters

Noting that potential election candidates have started to collect voters’ signatures, the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) said that it has received reports claiming that some groups or individuals recently hosted propaganda activities under the pretext of offering free or discounted meals to participants.

During these activities, announcements were made in relation to certain persons’ intentions to run for the upcoming election, and nominating committee forms were given to the participants to sign.

The corruption watchdog reiterated in its statement that, according to Article 170 of the Electoral Regime of the Legislative Assembly of Macau, anyone who offers promises, benefits or grants, by himself or through another person, to a natural or legal person so that the latter will follow his direction to or not to form a nominating committee, commits electoral corruption and may be subject to imprisonment for one to eight years.

The CCAC reminded citizens that by law, they commit electoral corruption if they accept benefits in return for forming a nominating committee and signing the relevant forms which result in the creation of a candidate list.

The CCAC also stressed that it will investigate the reports and complaints about electoral bribery.