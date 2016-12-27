Angola’s projected population over 67 million in 2050

Angola will have an estimated population of 67.92 million inhabitants in 2050, indicates the 2014-2050 Population Projection produced by the country’s National Statistics Institute (INE) and presented last week in Luanda.

The document was presented by INE official Eliana Quintas, who specified that in that year the country will count 33.54 million men and 34.87 million women; 40 million people will live in urban centers and the other 27.89 million in rural areas.

Angola’s population density will more than double from 21.5 inhabitants per square kilometer in 2014 to 54.5 inhabitants per square kilometer, Qintas said.

The projection of the country’s total rural and urban population and for each province, as well as demographic characteristics, was estimated using the RUPAGG program developed by the Census Bureau of the United States of America and provides information about Angolan population trends broken down by age group, sex and area of residence.

To produce the 2014-2050 Population Projection the INE worked with the Health Ministry and received technical assistance from the United Nations Children’s Fund, ICF International via the Demographic and Health Survey Program, and the United Nations Population Fund.

The 2014 Population and Housing Census revealed that Angola counted 25.78 million inhabitants that year, 12.49 million of them males. MDT/Macauhub