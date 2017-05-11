CE to attend Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

The Chief Executive (CE), Chui Sai On, has been invited to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation taking place in Beijing. He will visit Beijing from Saturday to 15 May.

A delegation from the MSAR will attend the opening ceremony of the Forum on Saturday, as well as leaders’ roundtable summits and other additional sessions.

Officials accompanying the CE to Beijing will include the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam.

The delegation also includes several local figures, including Leong Heng Teng, Liu Chak Wan, Ma Iao Lai, Leonel Alberto Alves, Cheang Chi Keong and Chan Meng Kam.

During Chui’s absence, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Ms Chan Hoi Fan, will be the Acting Chief Executive.

The theme for the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be “Strengthening International Cooperation and Co-building the ‘Belt and Road’ for Win-win Development”. According to a statement issued yesterday by the Government Information Bureau, it is the most high-level conference to be held by the country on this topic since the “Belt and Road” initiative was put forward by President Xi Jinping.

The local government has initiated a series of strategies so that Macau can support and participate in the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road (also known as the “Belt and Road” initiative). These strategies include setting up in February of the Working Committee for the Development of “Belt and Road” Initiative, a body chaired by the Chief Executive and with the five government secretaries as members.

The Working Committee convened its first meeting last week to review the progress of Macau’s contributions and outline further major tasks for this year.