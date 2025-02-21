Raymond Tam says conditions are met for extension to Qingmao

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, has stated that a preliminary study on extending the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) East Line to the Qingmao border post has concluded that the project is feasible.

The announcement was made yesterday in response to lawmaker Leong Sun Iok’s inquiry into the development of the LRT and public transportation in Macau.

At the Legislative Assembly, Tam said that the LRT expansion projects have been progressing well. With the opening of the Barra Station on the Peninsula and the recent additions of the Seac Pai Van and Hengqin lines, the system has expanded its coverage and strengthened Macau’s public transportation network.

Regarding the progress of work on the East Line, Tam added, “Construction on the East Line is progressing steadily, with approximately 30% of the overall project completed and progress aligning with expectations.”

He further stated that ongoing work includes soil reinforcement in the tunnel section and other land-related structural developments.

“Underground tunnel construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025. The detailed design of the train system has also been nearly completed,” the Secretary remarked.

Responding to calls from lawmaker Leong for a timeline on the LRT’s extension to Qingmao, Tam said that while the study confirmed the project’s feasibility, it also highlighted significant challenges.

“The tunnel extending from the East Line ES1 Station to the Qingmao Port is expected to pass through the Border Gate Arch, both sides of the Border Gate Inspection Building, Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park, and several other important facilities,” he said.

“Additionally, the geology along the route is complex, and the technical difficulty is relatively high. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a protection plan for these structures during construction and to coordinate the integration of Qingmao Port Station with the surrounding environment.”

As a result, Tam stated that the estimated construction timeline has not yet been finalized.

As the LRT system continues to develop, the government is also evaluating necessary changes to its integration with other public transportation, particularly buses.

One of Leong’s key proposals was expanding electronic payment options for the LRT. Several other lawmakers supported this call, questioning why the government has struggled to upgrade the gate system to accommodate more payment methods.

Lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang humorously remarked that even the vending machines selling drinks at LRT stations accept more payment options than the train system itself.

In response, Tam said that the government will continue to assess viable improvements, monitor trends in the electronic payment market, and gradually enhance the LRT’s fare collection system to improve the travel experience for residents and tourists. However, he did not provide a concrete plan or timeline for these changes.

“We have been gathering feedback, and we will incorporate these suggestions into our work,” Tam said.

Leong also urged the government to make better use of the LRT during large-scale events by implementing special measures for occasions such as marathons, concerts, and other high-attendance gatherings.

He suggested that event organizers and the LRT could collaborate on travel packages, offering attendees complimentary rides during specific hours or throughout the event.

This, he argued, would enhance the experience for participants while increasing LRT usage and demonstrating its efficiency.

Tam noted that the government has already initiated trial collaborations for major events. He cited successful cases during the inaugural concert at the Cotai Outdoor Venue and the New Year countdown, both of which delivered positive results.

He added that the LRT has been steadily increasing its passenger capacity and adjusting its services accordingly, including deploying four-car trains at night.

Tam also highlighted ongoing improvements, such as the addition of retail spaces in some stations, and confirmed that all commercial spaces at Barra Station have already been leased.

West Line remains in early planning stages

Several lawmakers pressed Tam for an update on the proposed LRT West Line.

Tam acknowledged that discussions are ongoing but emphasized that the project is still in the conceptual phase.

While he did not dismiss the possibility of constructing a new line linking Qingmao Port to Barra Station via the western side of the Peninsula, he stressed that significant planning, evaluation, and feasibility studies are required before moving forward.

Macau’s 2021-2030 Land Transportation Master Plan introduced the idea of a West Line, suggesting that an additional six-kilometer LRT route could benefit approximately 250,000 people.

However, no specific route has been proposed yet, and the government is still assessing the feasibility of the project.